A Baton Rouge police officer was responding to an emergency call when he and another driver crashed on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night, sending both people to the hospital, officials said.
The crash happened in in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road at around 10:15 p.m.
The officer was traveling in a marked police car with his lights and sirens on as the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to make a left turn onto Greenwell Springs Road from a parking lot, crossing the roadway, authorities said.
Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
View this post on Instagram