The man found shot to death on Ritterman Avenue late Tuesday was a military veteran struggling with mental health issues who had spent the past several years cycling in and out of jail for minor offenses, his longtime friend said.

Paul Leday, 51, was pronounced dead in his neighbor's driveway after crews responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Ritterman, which is a residential street off North Foster Drive. The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Leday had been staying with his friend in the neighborhood for the past two months since his most recent release from jail. The friend, Ronald Morales, said Leday had stepped outside Tuesday night, saying he'd be right back.

"The next thing I know, five shots ring out loud," Morales said Wednesday morning. "I hit the floor because the sound was too close."

Morales went outside a minute later and found his friend collapsed near a garbage bin and struggling to breathe. Morales rushed over and held the dying man, placing a hand behind his neck to support his head. Morales said he was left with a "handful of blood."

Leday was pronounced dead just minutes later once first responders arrived on scene.

"Here today, gone tomorrow," Morales said in disbelief Wednesday morning. "We have no information on why or who."

Baton Rouge police are investigating the homicide but haven't yet determined any suspects or motives.

Morales said he met Leday in Baton Rouge's jail about a decade ago. He said neither of them were proud to be there, but they formed a lasting friendship and would help each other out whenever possible in the years since.

Both have criminal histories that are limited to minor offenses, according to East Baton Rouge court records.

Leday had served in the military when he was younger but more recently struggled with mental health issues and homelessness, Morales said. He described the man's generous and friendly nature. When Leday showed up and knocked on his door asking for a place to stay, Morales said, he welcomed his old friend with open arms.

Leday was killed just a block away from the scene of another recent homicide: the death of Denika Jacobs, 20, who was found outside her home Saturday suffering from gunshot wounds. That shooting occurred on Underwood Avenue, which is the next street over from Ritterman.

Morales, a retired car mechanic who's lived on Ritterman Avenue his entire life, said now he's worried about his own safety.

"You can't even step out in your front yard anymore," he said, describing how the neighborhood has changed in recent decades as poverty and gun violence have become more common.

"These kids and their guns — there's too much hatred," he said. "Nobody deserves this."