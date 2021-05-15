Roseland's assistant police chief died Tuesday at the age of 53 after 20 years of service at five law enforcement agencies throughout Louisiana.
Bucky Phillips became Roseland's assistant chief in January.
His two-decade career included stints at the Slidell Police Departments and the Tangipahoa, Orleans and Assumption Parish sheriff's offices.
Roseland Mayor Wanda McCoy mourned his loss in an email to reporters Saturday.
"Assistant Chief Phillips brought a great amount of experience, dignity and knowledge to our small community police force," she wrote. "He impressed everyone. His fellow officers and our citizens held him in high esteem. He knew how to treat everyone with respect and managed to get the job done."
Before becoming a police officer, Phillips served eight years in the Army. He also worked as an instructor for the National Rifle Association and, occasionally, as a movie extra.
Phillips is survived by his wife and three children.
Funeral arrangements are being made at the Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell.