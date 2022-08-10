Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a criminal complaint unsealed last week that it had been monitoring violence and drug trafficking in Bogalusa since late 2018 and that Mark Amos, 24, who performs under the name FG Famous, was caught with drugs and weapons while fleeing police July 7.
Bogalusa Police attempted to stop Amos then for having illegally tinted car windows and a tinted windshield when a car pursuit began, according to the complaint. Amos sped through residential neighborhoods at over 100 miles per hour trying to get away, the document says.
After five minutes, Amos left his car and fled on foot before crawling under a nearby house's porch, police said. Officers arrested him and found a backpack holding more than a pound of marijuana and two guns, one of which was stolen.
On June 17, 2021, Amos had been charged in Washington Parish with counts of possession with intent to distribute less than two and a half pounds of marijuana and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Then, last Friday, he was arrested on the federal criminal complaint of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Amos was a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a fellow Bogalusa rapper who was shot to death July 27 on a front porch. Amos has said in previous interviews that the two knew each other since they were children and began their rap careers together.
They’ve since collaborated on several songs, including the song “On Gang,” which has a music video with over 5 million views on YouTube.
Following JayDaYoungan’s death, Amos released a tribute song titled “In Da Name of 23.”
According to the federal complaint, the two were part of a group called the “23 Gang,” which has been engaged in a "conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, the distribution of controlled substances, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and obstruction of justice in Bogalusa."
The gang has at least nine other members, according to federal documents.
Amos was previously arrested in 2018 for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court. He was accused of attempting to flee police in that incident as well.
Amos' attorney, Frank DeSalvo, said he was assigned the case Wednesday and declined to comment. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office did not return a request for comment.
JayDaYoungan's killing was a major story in the rap scene nationwide, with his thousands of followers and prominent rappers expressing shock and condolences. His funeral Sunday, held at Bogalusa High School, drew hundreds of mourners who said he had cared greatly for and contributed to the local community.