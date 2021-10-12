The body of a shooting victim was left in an open field a couple blocks south of the Greyhound Bus Station on Florida Avenue, Baton Rouge police said.

Police found Kelvin Vicks, 32, in the 1200 block of Convention Street shortly before midnight Monday.

33-year-old fatally shot during domestic dispute on Pembroke Avenue, BRPD says A man was fatally shot during a domestic dispute late Monday in a residential neighborhood just north of U.S. 90 and east of La. 61, Baton rou…

It was the second late-night shooting in a half-hour span BRPD responded to late Monday. The other took place on Pembroke Avenue, police said.

A motive and suspect in both cases are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (225) 389-4869.