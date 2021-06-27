A shootout between two cars on Siegen Lane near the interstate left at least three injured Saturday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, passengers in two cars were shooting at each other on Siegen Lane near the entrance to I-10 Westbound. One of the cars fled onto the interstate, while the other stopped "due to damage," according to an EBRSO spokesperson.
Inside the stopped car were three people, all transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. EBRSO detectives have obtained little information from them, the spokesperson said.
The investigation remains ongoing, said EBRSO.