A shootout between two cars on Siegen Lane near the interstate left at least three injured Saturday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, passengers in two cars were shooting at each other on Siegen Lane near the entrance to I-10 Westbound. One of the cars fled onto the interstate, while the other stopped "due to damage," according to an EBRSO spokesperson.

Inside the stopped car were three people, all transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. EBRSO detectives have obtained little information from them, the spokesperson said.

The investigation remains ongoing, said EBRSO.

