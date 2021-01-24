Three people were killed late Saturday in Baton Rouge, two by gunfire and one in a stabbing, and police said Sunday they had arrested one person in the stabbing death.
The killings took the parish's death toll for the year to 13 — after a record number of killings last year.
Zachary James, 60, of 2665 Larkspur Ave., was arrested in the death of Chad Ardoyne, 39, who was found dead of stab wounds at the same address at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
James will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder, police said.
Later Saturday night, two people were found dead of gunshot wounds shortly before 9 p.m., at a residence at 4600 Earl Gros Ave. in Tigerland, Baton Rouge Police said.
The victims were Frederick Hollis, 33, and LaQuincia Jackson, 26. Police said Sunday they were investigating both deaths as homicides.
In 2020, 114 people were murdered in the parish.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crime Unit, at (225) 389-4869 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.