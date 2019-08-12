A naked man critically injured after a homeowner shot him in an alleged forced entry early Sunday morning had lived in a nearby group home for adults with developmental disabilities, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesman Col. Bryan White said Monday.

A Zachary homeowner shot and critically injured the 25-year-old man who officials said forced his way into the homeowner's house on Sutter Lane about 1 a.m. Sunday, White said.

The man who was injured is still in critical condition, but stable, White said Monday. He said officials are still working to determine details of the 25-year-old's disability, noting they have not yet pursued any criminal charges in the case for either man involved.

White said the injured man lived at the Andover Community Home, a group home for adults with developmental disabilities, which is located on the same block as the shooting. Developmental disabilities can encompass intellectual and physical disabilities — like Down Syndrome or Cerebral Palsy — that impact cognitive abilities, social interactions and movement, requiring day-to-day support.

The Andover Community Home is designated an 'Intermediate Care Facility for the Developmentally Disabled' by the Louisiana Department of Health, which licenses the residential homes, which are to provide 24/7 care to residents.

The home is listed as one of the Louise S. Davis Residential Facilities on the company's website, which appears to be owned Teddy Ray Price, a prolific nursing home operator in across the state, according to Secretary of State business filings.

A woman who answered calls to Louise S. Davis Residential Facilities on Monday repeatedly declined the answer any questions about the home or the incident.

On Sunday, a woman told WAFB Sunday that she knew the 25-year-old man because her brother lived at the group home with him. She said the man who was shot was nonverbal.

The homeowner told deputies that his dog started barking on the back porch early Sunday, so he went outside to see what was happening. He found the man unclothed and told him several times to back up.

The sheriff's office said the man didn't listen and forced his way into the home before the homeowner shot him.