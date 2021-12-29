A pair of utility workers were hospitalized after a power line shock that officials say left hundreds of homes without power Wednesday in Ascension Parish.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Donovan Jackson, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. off La. 431 in St. Amant when one worker was on a mechanical lift and the other was on the ground.
A helicopter was sent to transport the two to a hospital, officials say, but by the time it arrived, an ambulance had already picked them up.
St. Amant Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc announced what happened on social media, saying his crews were working a “major call” and that “prayers (are) needed for people involved.”
Officials said both utility workers are in stable condition.