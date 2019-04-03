A Baker man arrested Monday is accused in a human trafficking scheme after Baton Rouge police were tipped off by someone who had helped a potential victim escape from a local hotel, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman said.
After getting a tip on the scheme, officers set up surveillance at a hotel in the 9900 block of Gwenadele Avenue in Baton Rouge and saw Kevontae Reed, 23, and a woman exit one of the rooms, arrest records say.
Officers separated the two and learned from the woman that Reed had picked her up and driven her to the hotel, where he purchased a room, then sent in several men for sex with her, charging the men between $150 to $500, according to the arrest report.
When stopped outside the hotel by officers, Reed had $2,600 with him, which he said was a tax refund, records say.
The victim said Reed also had her purchase another hotel room next door, in her name, where he planned to have another trafficking victim have sex for money, arrest records say.
Reed, of 2605 Evans Drive, Baker, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of pandering and solicitation for prostitution, Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said.