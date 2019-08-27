The Baton Rouge Police Department remains involved in a standoff at a home in the 4200 block of Sycamore. It was originally reported on Evangeline Street.
Police said a person has been holed up in the home and that they are in communication with the person.
The person reportedly shot at officers. No injuries have been reported.
The incident started around 5 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop.
Several residents have remained outside of their homes since Monday afternoon. They set up chairs on the outskirts of police tape blocking off three or four blocks.
This story will be updated.