A man shot his brother in both legs, then woke their sleeping father and told him "Go check on your son," Baton Rouge Police documents say.
According to an affidavit, authorities were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Monday to a home on Rhine Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in both legs.
The father of the victim told police he had been sleeping inside the house when he was awoken by the sound of his other son, Floyd Smith, 42, beating on his bedroom window, telling him, "Go check on your son. I just shot him," the document says.
Authorities immediately detained Smith, who refused to be interviewed.
Detectives found two guns at the scene, as well as the victim's glasses and cell phone. After the father identified Smith based on his drivers license, Smith was arrested on one count of attempted second degree murder.