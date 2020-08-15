More than a year after a sheriff's deputy shot a Baton Rouge man in the face and neck in a dentist's parking lot, the man has filed a lawsuit against the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office alleging an improper and unnecessary use of force.

The lawsuit, filed by Benjamine Chambers last month, names the sheriff's office, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and an unnamed deputy as defendants. Casey Rayborn Hicks, EBRSO spokesperson, said it is the office's policy to not identify deputies involved in such shootings.

Hicks said State Police have ruled the shooting justified in their investigation. Chambers' lawyer questions that finding, considering that the 39-year-old was never arrested or charged in the incident. The district attorney's office is still investigating, and is expected to take the matter to a grand jury.

The shooting took place on April 15, 2019, when deputies were called to Grand Family Dentistry on Jones Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a "suspicious vehicle" — a 2011 Lincoln MKX — parked outside, the lawsuit says.

By the time deputies arrived in the parking lot, Chambers and his passenger were both unconscious in the car after using heroin, the lawsuit says. The deputy said that after he tried to rouse the car's occupants, Chambers tried to "ram" his car into the EBRSO cruiser.

A witness, who wasn't identified, allegedly heard the deputy then tell Chambers to "stop reaching," before the deputy fired his gun into the driver's window, striking Chambers in the face and neck, the lawsuit said.

After firing into the car, the deputy removed Chambers from the car, grabbed Chambers by the neck and "slammed him face first onto the concrete," which was covered in glass and loose gravel, the lawsuit says.

A search never revealed a gun or other weapon either in Chambers' possession or the car, according to the lawsuit. And Chambers was never accused of crime, such as attempted murder of a police officer or resisting arrest.

Ron Haley, Chambers' attorney, said that his client has had nine reconstructive surgeries on his face and neck and will need more.

"He’s still in constant pain," Haley said. "He’s a recovering addict. Now he needs opioids for the pain; it’s reactivated his addiction."

A review of court records shows Chambers has a number of drug-related, simple battery and driving while intoxicated arrests in East Baton Rouge Parish, with some offenses dating back to 1998. Few of the entries show convictions.

"There was no legal cause to justify the use of force against Mr. Chambers," the lawsuit says. "And the force used against Mr. Chambers was unreasonable and excessive."

A State Police press release issued by Trooper Taylor Scrantz on the night of the shooting provides few additional details: "After coming into contact with an occupant of the vehicle, the deputy discharged his firearm striking the subject. The subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was uninjured."

Through agreements with both Baton Rouge Police and EBRSO, State Police investigate all situations where law enforcement officers shoot or kill someone in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The State Police report on Chambers' shooting has been handed over to District Attorney Hillar Moore III's office, per protocol, and is not considered a public record.

Moore, whose office reviews every incident in the parish in which a law enforcement officer shoots someone while in the line of duty, said the case is still pending. His office has the power to formally charge the deputy who fired the gun, determine no charges should be filed or present the information to a grand jury to make the decision.

In this case, Moore said he anticipates that he will present findings to a grand jury soon, though there have been unforeseen delays with the courts throughout the coronavirus pandemic. There are also other incidents that are in line to be considered first, with Chambers' shooting among six such cases that remain open for review at Moore's office.

Chambers' lawsuit also argues the sheriff's office should have better trained its deputies for interactions with civilians, among other failures.

"I think this is another act of unnecessary violence in use of force by a law enforcement agency on an unarmed citizen," Haley said. "In these cases, it seems like both locally and nationally, that it’s shoot first, ask questions later."