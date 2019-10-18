A three-hour civil service hearing Thursday morning highlighted tensions among some of the Baton Rouge Police Department's highest ranking cops in a discipline case involving an officer who didn't follow the proper chain of command when he had questions about whether orders to patrol businesses for shoplifting were unconstitutional.
Capt. Timothy Browning received a one-day suspension for his actions. He appealed his discipline to the local civil service board.
The resulting hearing wasn't the first time tensions have surfaced between Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and some officers who have demonstrated their resistance to his leadership decisions. Paul took office in January 2018 and has since implemented a number of changes, often butting heads with the department's union in the process.
Browning was disciplined after Uniform Patrol Commander Capt. Kevin Newman wrote a complaint letter saying Browning had gone above his superiors' heads instead of following proper protocol. Browning, who was assistant commander of First District at the time, had directed his officers to halt periodic checks at the Academy Sports on Airline Highway until he had confirmed such checks aren't unconstitutional.
Newman is the one who had ordered the checks, asking officers to stop by the business each hour if possible and go inside to make contact with management. He said during the hearing that the store had reported egregious amounts of theft.
During the appeal hearing Thursday, attorneys for both the officer and the chief noted that Browning was the department's uniform patrol commander until Paul reassigned him to a less prominent role last year and promoted Newman instead.
Browning sent an email to the department's legal adviser after the checks were ordered, asking her whether it was "a violation of the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause" because it implied preferential treatment of some businesses over others. Then he sent another email to all First District staff, along with Newman and other brass, telling officers to stop the checks.
Browning said these checks were different from others that have been ordered in the past because they required officers to actually go inside the store and contact staff. He noted that "other businesses have to hire extra duty officers or private security for this purpose."
But the legal adviser, Deelee Morris, responded just hours later saying the checks are not a violation of the equal protection clause because "patrolling some businesses who report higher crime rates more than others is reasonably related to the legitimate interest in reducing crime and protecting citizens."
Browning received her email and sent another to First District officers, telling them to resume the checks, but he nonetheless was disciplined for his prior actions after department leaders concluded he had violated policies related to carrying out orders and conduct unbecoming an officer.
"We believe it wasn't an error in judgment, that it was specifically an intent to show disrespect to the uniform patrol commander because he doesn't like him," Paul said. "It is that simple, y'all."
The Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to uphold Browning's one-day suspension.