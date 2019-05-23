A pedestrian-vehicle accident Thursday night near N. Sherwood Forest Drive in Baton Rouge resulted in two children being sent to the hospital.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said preliminary information shows the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Marcia Drive near Red Oak Drive.
Coppola said officials believe two children ran across the roadway in front of a passing vehicle, and when the vehicle swerved to avoid them it struck one of the children and then crashed into a pole.
EMS Spokesman Mike Chustz said emergency services transported the children, believed to be 6 and 9 years-old, to the hospital, both in serious but stable condition.
Coppola said it is unknown at this time if the second child was struck or suffered injuries through attempting to avoid the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
More to come.
