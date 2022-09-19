Two Baton Rouge men were arrested in a shootout Sunday on Hundred Oaks Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.
The incident happened in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue with gunfire exchanged from two vehicles.
Two men were booked into East Baton Rouge Prison:
- Lawrence Brooks, 46, on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.
- Marley Banks, 33, on obstruction of justice and felon in possession of a firearm.
One of the suspects received non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and went to the hospital on Sunday.
Baton Rouge Police did not identify which of the suspects was injured.