US 190 accident

Two 18-wheelers were involved in an accident on U.S. 190 east on the morning of Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

U.S. 190 eastbound closed Thursday morning in Pointe Coupee Parish due to a crash, state police said. 

Two 18-wheelers were involved in the accident near Krotz Springs, according to a tweet from LSP around 7 a.m.

Authorities said they expect an "extended" closure.

Additional details, including the condition of those involved, were not immediately available. 