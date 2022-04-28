U.S. 190 eastbound closed Thursday morning in Pointe Coupee Parish due to a crash, state police said.
Two 18-wheelers were involved in the accident near Krotz Springs, according to a tweet from LSP around 7 a.m.
Authorities said they expect an "extended" closure.
Additional details, including the condition of those involved, were not immediately available.
