A Port Allen man died Sunday of his injuries from an Aug. 10 shooting, upgrading the case against a man accused in the incident, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

Marcus Haynes, 35, died in a hospital Sunday, Coppola said. Haynes had been listed in critical condition.

Darius Bell, 20, had already been arrested in the shooting, accused of firing into a car traveling on North 31st Street and injuring the driver, according to an arrest warrant filed by Baton Rouge police.

Baton Rouge man arrested in Aug. 10 shooting that critically injured one person A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday and accused in an Aug. 10 shooting that left one person seriously injured.

With Haynes' death, Bell, of 3972 S. Mulatto Bend Road, Port Allen, was re-booked into Parish Prison Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder. He was previously booked on Aug. 28 on attempted second-degree murder.