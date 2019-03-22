Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Xavier Criff, 29, 408 Tony Drive, Shreveport, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, careless driving, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Rodney Harris, 49, 9522 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of vehicle, and insurance required.
- Nicholas Tuleu, 19, 1224 Nashville Ave., New Orleans, first-offense DWI and disobeying a red light.
- William Wood, 20, 142 Burnside Drive, Tallulah, first-offense DWI, possession of schedule 1 or marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage.