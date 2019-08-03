Multiple wrecks in Livingston Parish on I-12 left six people injured Saturday evening, Acadian Ambulance spokesman Justin Cox said.
Around 6:30 p.m. emergency personnel responded to a wreck involving a Greyhound Bus located on I-12 at the Livingston exit beneath the overpass, Cox said.
Eight ambulances arrived on scene with two command vehicles. Multiple crashes followed the initial accident, with the scene spread out half a mile long. Six people were transported to the hospital. Others on scene refused medical care.
No fatalities were reported. Details on injuries were unavailable Saturday evening.