Baton Rouge police are searching for a man detectives believe shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Wednesday night during an argument.
Brenda Mullens, 40, was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release.
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive, which is off Greenwell Springs Road near BREC's Oak Villa Park. Mullens was shot inside her home with her three children present, police said.
Detectives quickly identified a suspect: Davyon Bentley, 24, Mullens' ex-boyfriend. Police said he fled the scene before officers arrived and is now wanted on a series of counts.
At the time of Mullens' death, Bentley was already facing possible charges in another incident. He was wanted for home invasion and illegal use of a weapon, among other counts after he harassed a different ex-girlfriend in July, according to police.
The arrest warrant in that case describes how Bentley forced his way into the woman's apartment and fired a gun twice in front of her and four children. The bullets struck a window and a vehicle parked near her home but no one was injured.
McKneely said detectives continued to search for Bentley in the intervening months. They regularly visited Mullens, who had recently started dating Bentley, knocking on her door to see if he was there or see if she had information on his whereabouts.
It was then that Mullens decided to break up with Bentley, given all the chaos he had brought to her front door, McKneely said.
Bentley arrived at Mullens' home the night of her death and the two began to argue. Mullens, who refused to let Bentley in her house and was speaking to him through a closed door, said she did not want anything to do with him anymore. Bentley then fired his gun through the door.
Another warrant has been issued for his arrest in the Wednesday night shooting, accusing him of one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The three attempted murder counts refer to the victim's children, according to police.
Civil court records indicate a third woman has also accused Bentley of abuse prior to this summer, although McKneely said police believe he has threatened more than three women.
The 2015 petition for a temporary restraining order against Bentley — filed by yet another ex-girlfriend — describes how he regularly physically and verbally abused her. The woman said that even after she ended their relationship, Bentley continued to stalk and threaten her.
"I broke up with Davyon months ago … but he always said he would kill me if I was to date another guy," she wrote. After an initial restraining order was granted, the woman later requested the case be dismissed.
Police released a photo of Bentley Thursday afternoon and asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the BRPD Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.