Bogalusa's mayor and two friends were injured in a car crash after another driver ran a stop sign, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O'Quin Perrette rode in the backseat of the car just before 1 a.m. Sunday when another car struck her and her friends at the intersection of Sullivan Drive and East Seventh Street, according to a statement by Bogalusa Police.
All three woman wore seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and Perrette was taken to her home by Washington Parish Sheriff's Office deputies. Police said the driver of her car had not been drinking and passed a field sobriety test.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital. Police are waiting on the results of a blood test to determine his sobriety.
“This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help,” Perrette said in the statement. “My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday."