Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced.
During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus Thursday, President William F. Tate IV said he hoped the designation would provide a small comfort to Rice's family. The 21-year-old Geismar native was working toward a degree in marketing.
"She did everything she could have to earn a degree from LSU," Tate said.
Police have so far released few details about what may have happened in the moments before an unknown assailant shot Rice several times as she drove home from meeting a friend at a Government Street bar in the early hours of Sept. 16.
Based on evidence at the scene, including the direction in which Rice's car was facing when it was found, BRPD officials say they believe Rice had been stopped at a railroad crossing by a passing train when she was shot.
The killing spurred an outpouring of support for Rice's family and friends on social media and ignited renewed calls for city officials to address violent crime in East Baton Rouge.
Thursday, Rice's father, Paul Rice, said he hoped his daughter's death would become the start of a "movement" and asked supporters to embody his daughter's positive attitude and kind spirit.
"Before Allie's tragic murder, and in the past few weeks since, gun violence in Baton Rouge has been escalating to unacceptable and dangerous levels," Rice said. "Tonight is the time to discuss the need for a change: A change to our culture, a change to our priorities, attitudes and how we treat one another."
The gathering followed a violent weekend for the parish, which saw four separate shootings that injured six and claimed the life of 18-year-old Gonzales resident Kevin Johnson between Sunday morning and Monday.
In response to the overall uptick, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said his department plans to increase officer presence in several Baton Rouge sub-districts.