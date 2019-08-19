The man who shot and killed an intruder in a Baker apartment Sunday morning was acting in self-defense, officials said, but was nonetheless arrested for other reasons.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn provided additional details about the incident Monday afternoon, saying the shooting was ruled justified under the circumstances.

But the shooter, Chavis Duncan Jr., 26, was booked into jail on felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and intimidation of a witness.

The man he killed was the ex-boyfriend of the witness — a woman who was living in the apartment. The intruder entered through a window and then attacked Duncan, authorities said.

The police chief said Duncan was forbidden from possessing a gun because he was a convicted felon. His record includes a 2013 armed robbery arrest, which resulted in Duncan taking a plea deal and being sentenced to seven years in prison, according to online court records.

The witness intimidation count is because of statements Duncan made to the woman who witnessed the incident, Dunn said. He added that aggravated assault refers to the fact that Duncan was holding a gun when he made those statements.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released. Authorities said he was hitting the shooter over the head with a pistol in the moments before his death.

Emergency crews responded just after 9 a.m. Sunday to the Chateau Baker II apartments in the 2200 block of Ray Weiland Drive following reports of gunfire.