First responders called to a house fire on Jean Street found the body of a male inside, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters were called at 3:50 a.m. Sunday and when they arrived at the 4865 Jean St. home, smoke was pouring from the front of the structure.
While searching the house, they found the body, BRFD said.
The causes of the fire and of the death have not yet been determined.
Also responding to the scene were Baton Rouge Police, Emergency Medical Services, Entergy and the State Fire Marshal's office.
