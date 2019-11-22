BAYOU L'OURSE — An Assumption Parish man was arrested Thursday after admitting to inappropriate contact with a juvenile, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Detectives received a complaint that Clement Fabre had been "lavishing the juvenile with gifts and had made inappropriate physical contact with the child," Falcon said in a statement.
After being questioned by detectives, Fabre confessed to the allegations, the sheriff said.
Fabre, 42, of 188 Muriel St., Bayou L'Ourse, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on counts of stalking and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Bond was set at $175,000.