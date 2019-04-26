Two people in Baton Rouge and Baker were victims of a money laundering scheme that solicited investors through phone calls, text messages and email, and promised victims that the money would be invested, variously, in gold production, a lottery company, foreign currency, or “dark pools” or “blind pools,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Wallace Byers, 59, of Miami was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and international money laundering.
Instead of investing the $6,888,000 he received from his victims, Byers allegedly spent the money on personal expenditures that included approximately $10,000 per month in rent for his residence in a Miami hotel, the lease of luxury cars, including a Ferrari, and gambling in casinos.
Byers is also accused of sending $3 million to a Swiss bank account.
"The FBI will continue to aggressively pursue those who prey on our elderly citizens through investment scams and other complex financial crimes," said Eric Rommal, the FBI New Orleans special agent in charge.