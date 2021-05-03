Arson is suspected in a Monday morning fire that damaged a vacant duplex and a neighboring home, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 620 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive around 3:45 a.m. and found the duplex engulfed in flames. The fire had also spread to the vacant home next door.
The fire was extinguished by 4:05 a.m., officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters rescued two kittens from the abandoned home and gave them to a neighbor.
Investigators did not say what led them to believe the fire was set intentionally.
Investigators estimated damages to be about $30,000.
No other details about the fire were immediately available.