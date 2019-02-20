A man impersonating a ride-share driver attacked, assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman leaving the Tigerland area late Tuesday, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
The woman got into a vehicle she believed was her ride-share, but then got an update from the actual ride-share app that her driver was a minute away from picking her up, McKneely said. The woman told police she questioned her driver, who reached back, touched her under her shirt, and attacked her.
McKneely said the woman reported fighting him off until she managed to jump out of the moving vehicle near a Shell station at Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, where she called police. The man drove off, and has not been apprehended by police.
The woman's clothes were ripped during the struggle, McKneely said.
He said the only description the woman could give police about the vehicle is that it had a green glowing light on the dashboard.
"We're concerned for public safety," McKneely said. "There are predators out there."