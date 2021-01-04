A Baton Rouge home was saved from a fire that engulfed an attached storage area Monday afternoon; a person who was in the house at the time was able to leave the house unharmed, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Monday at 3733 Platt Drive. Responding firefighters were able to put out the fire that had consumed the storage area and get into the attic of the home to stop the fire from spreading to the house, said Justin Hill, fire department spokesperson.
The home received some smoke and water damage and Red Cross personnel came to the scene to help the displaced resident with temporary housing.
No foul play is suspected in the fire, Hill said.