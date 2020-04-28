Baton Rouge Police officials released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting that left one dead and one critically injured Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr., 45, died from gunshot injuries during a shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Conrad Drive. Hutto was a 21-year veteran of the police force and received the rank of lieutenant posthumously.
Cpl. Derrick Maglone, a 7-year veteran, was critically injured during the shooting. He was transported to a local hospital and is recovering from his injuries.
Maglone, 35, was named officer of the month in May 2016 “because of his dedication to professionalism and commitment to service,” an announcement at the time read. He worked as an officer with the mounted division and would attend community events with his horse.
Hutto and Maglone both worked in the Uniform Patrol/First District day shift.
The officers were shot while police were responding to tips about a homicide suspect, Ronnie Kato, in the city's Howell Park neighborhood. Kato barricaded himself in a house after the shooting and then was taken into custody without incident following a standoff with police that lasted several hours Sunday afternoon.
Kato was wanted in connection with a separate domestic violence homicide that morning. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Conrad Drive.
The officers were both transported to at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, though court records show Hutto died at the scene. Kato is accused of standing over the officer during his final moments and continuing to fire an assault style rifle at close range, according to his arrest report.
"A lesson that we can take from this incident, is that the Officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department will make the ultimate sacrifice for our community," said leaders of the Baton Rouge Union of Police in a statement. "This is something they have done in the past, and they will continue to do in the future because it is the oath that they have taken and it is what they believe in. Our Community is blessed to have this type of undeniable dedication."
Hutto's body will be transported from the coroner's office to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Staff writer Youssef Rddad contributed to this story.