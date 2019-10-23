More than 30 students at Independence High Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish were arrested after two days of brawling at the school, officials said.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday while the fight unfolded, and 26 students were arrested. Extra deputies were on hand Wednesday "for precautionary measures," the sheriff's office said.
Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley said in a statement released Wednesday that six more students were removed from school Wednesday when another fight broke out at the start of classes.
The students were arrested for misdemeanor disturbing the peace by fighting.
Stilley said the students will face disciplinary action that could include placement at the district's alternative school or expulsion.
Further details about what caused the fight, any injuries or where it occurred on campus weren't released.