Three Baton Rouge men were arrested this week after they were accused of staging an October crash to make fraudulent insurance claims, Louisiana State Police officials said Tuesday.
On October 8, 2018, Lyle Morgan, 23, was driving a rented U-Haul truck when he rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Warren Davis, Louisiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer said Tuesday. Jahi Cox, 25, was a passender in Davis' vehicle.
Investigators said the goal of the crash was to make fraudulent insurance claims for property damage and bodily injury, which could have totaled $60,000.
All three men have been booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy. Cox was arrested on March 12, Davis was arrested on March 22 and Morgan was arrested on March 26.