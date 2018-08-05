A 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash early Friday morning on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police said Sunday.
Brett Ausbon, 27, 14028 Katherine Drive, died in the crash, which occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 12400 block of Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Ausbon was driving a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Florida Boulevard when he crashed into the rear end of a 2009 Ford F150 pickup truck, McKneely said. Ausbon died at the scene.
Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash, McKneely said.