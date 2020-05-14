A corrections officer who recently started working at the state's maximum security Angola prison was arrested Wednesday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Dexter Champagne, 58, of Mansura was booked into jail on one count of marijuana distribution, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release.
Officials said investigators found marijuana at a "drop point" inside the prison and more in Champagne's car, totaling almost a quarter pound. They also found that Champagne had received a cell phone from an inmate's family with plans to smuggle it inside, according to the news release.
He had started working for DOC in December and was still in the rank of cadet, officials said.