A person was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns following a fire at a mobile home park along Airline Highway, St. George fire officials said.
Fire crews responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the Cedarcrest Southmoor Mobile Home Park, where they found a trailer in flames and a person down in the yard, according to the St. George Fire Department.
Emergency crews brought the person to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening burn injuries, a St. George Fire Department spokesman said.
Firefighters gained control of the fire within 15 minutes of arriving, officials said.
Investigators didn't immediately determine what caused the blaze. Fire officials reported no other injuries.