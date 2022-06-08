Baton Rouge police and Ascension Parish sheriff's detectives are looking for two women accused of beating and carjacking an elderly Jefferson Parish woman and leaving her stranded in Sorrento late at night last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies have identified one of those women as Tim'ara Courtney, 18, of Baton Rouge. She remains at large, authorities said.

Courtney was one of the women who attacked the elderly woman on Friday night while she had been driving the pair from Gretna to Baton Rouge, Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.

The victim later told deputies that the women asked to her to stop in Sorrento along the way to Baton Rouge, Webre added.

But when she pulled over near Pond Street — a somewhat isolated area southeast of the Airline Highway/La. 22 intersection — the women told the victim to get out of her Cadillac, deputies said.

When she refused, they punched her and dragged her out of her car, deputies said.

The two, who were family acquaintances of the victim, then fled in the victim's car some time before 10:51 p.m., deputies said.

The woman had minor injuries from the beating and received treatment for them after help arrived.

Ascension sheriff's detectives contacted Baton Rouge Police officers. Officers spotted the Cadillac miles to the north along Plank Road in Baton Rouge, got into a brief pursuit but lost the car. Later, officers found the Cadillac again, but it was wrecked and abandoned.

Anyone with information that may help in this investigation can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Tipsters must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.