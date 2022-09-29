A law enforcement agent assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force shot and killed a suspect outside of Baker on Thursday morning, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m., State Police spokesman Christian Reed said, when members of the task force encountered an "active fugitive" in the 1700 block of Truth Drive.
Reed did not provide further details, saying State police were still processing the scene for evidence.
The shooting drew a large police presence to a sprawling scene encompassing two blocks, with units from the marshals, Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and Baton Rouge police responding. A Zachary Fire Department truck and an East Baton Rouge EMS ambulance responded, too.
Investigators appeared to scrutinize a black SUV which sat in a culvert in front of a house at the north end of Truth Drive. But the bulk of the law enforcement agents set up one block East, on Wisdom Drive. The two streets are in a neighborhood off of Heck Young Road marked by signs reading "Abundance Place."
