Unlocked vehicles in a Prairieville subdivision were burglarized Tuesday morning and a homeowner surprised one of the burglars in his home in an attempted robbery there, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle burglaries and attempted home robbery happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the Oaks on the Bluff subdivision in Prairieville, according to a news release.
In the attempted home robbery, the unknown male entered through a back door but ran away when confronted by the homeowner, the Sherifff's Office said.
Unlocked vehicles were also burglarized elsewhere in Prairieville, on Oak Path Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (22) 621-4636 or text the tip line at 847411 or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.