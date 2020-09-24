A man is wanted for first-degree murder in a fatal shooting on Labor Day weekend, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting took place Sept. 6 around 10:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. Jason Johnson, 44, of Baton Rouge, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, Coppola said.
Two other men, ages 40 and 31, were also treated for gunshot wounds.
Police are searching for Kentro Taylor, who is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppersbr.com. Callers will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.