One person was injured following an overnight shooting on Hooper Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, the sheriff's office reports.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Hooper Road.
Deputies say a witness reported hearing the sound of a gunshot and saw a "male fall to the ground" outside.
Investigators believe the victim was reportedly having an argument with several others when the shooting occurred.
The male was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover, EBRSO said.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story.