Baton Rouge Police are asking for help in identifying two people who allegedly attempted to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning.
A video released by authorities shows two figures with heads, faces and hands covered attempting to pry open an ATM before climbing back into a waiting truck and driving away. The incident took place the Capital One Bank located at 9638 Florida Blvd around 3:37 a.m.
Police say the suspects drove an early 2000 model Ford F-25 and are asking anyone with information to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.