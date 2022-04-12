A 39-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed after two vehicles struck him while he stood on the side of Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said.
Authorities say they were dispatched to the scene just east of La. 22 shortly after 1 a.m.
Troopers determined that 39-year-old Kyle Ripple was standing in the highway's right westbound lane next to his 2015 Honda Accord when a driver in a 2021 Toyota Tacoma traveling west struck both Ripple and the back of his car.
After the Toyota struck Ripple, troopers say the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV hit him a second time.
Ripple died at the scene.
Authorities said the drivers of both the Toyota and Honda CRV wore seatbelts and were not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from all three drivers involved and the crash is still under investigation.