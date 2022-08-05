A Zachary man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a foster child in his care through Louisiana's Department of Child and Family Services, booking records show.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles. Deputies started investigating allegations against him when a DCFS employee reached out, saying the victim had spoken up about sexual abuse being committed in Hadden's household, an affidavit says.
Sheriff's office files show Hadden faced accusations of sexually abusing "several of his foster and adoptive children" in the past, a deputy wrote in the affidavit. The allegations are the latest sign of problems at Louisiana's overburdened child welfare agency, which has been beset by withering staff losses and a shortage of families in its foster care program.
The Advocate does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse without their consent.
On Tuesday, a woman was arrested after her 2-year-old-son died of a fentanyl overdose — despite law enforcement having twice flagged risks to the boy's safety in the months before his death. Medical staff on two previous occasions revived the boy with Narcan, a drug used to resuscitate people experiencing opioid overdoses, records say.
DCFS now faces an investigation in that case into why those warnings apparently went unheeded.
A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately return a request for comment Friday on Hadden's arrest.
This is a developing story and will be updated.