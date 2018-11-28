A Baton Rouge man is accused of attempted murder after police say he shot at his mother's ex-boyfriend and robbed him of $800.
Police say Keandre Sheppard, 19, approached the victim in his front yard in the 2000 block of Rice Street around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
The victim told police Sheppard demanded he empty his pockets, so he threw $800 at Sheppard and ran. He said Sheppard then started shooting at him as he ran away, striking the victim's brother's vehicle in the process.
Responding officers found 12 spent shell casings on the ground at the scene. The victim's girlfriend corroborated the victim's story, and the victim identified Sheppard in a photo lineup, leading to his arrest.
He was arrested on one count each of armed robbery with use of a firearm, attempted first degree murder, and aggravated criminal damage to property.