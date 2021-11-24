A 16-year-old shot a man to death and wounded another after a fight late Tuesday in a residential neighborhood at Linwood and Chippewa streets, Baton Rouge police say.
BRPD says the shooting took place around 9:40 p.m. Police say the shooter killed 29-year-old Baton Rouge resident Kendrick Gibson and left another 29-year-old man injured.
The alleged shooter was booked into juvenile custody on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of a weapon.