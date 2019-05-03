DONALDSONVILLE - A deputy at the Ascension Parish jail was fired and booked into jail Friday on a count of simple battery of an inmate after a fight with the prisoner, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that included a prison surveillance video of the altercation.
Two high-ranking prison officials, the warden and the lieutenant of jail security, resigned voluntarily after expressing disagreement with their supervisors on jail protocols and procedures over the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened Tuesday, when the now former deputy, Livingston Alfred, 50, struck a 25-year old male inmate during a search for contraband, the Sheriff's Office said.
The inmate was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
The deputy, Alfred, received disciplinary sanction and was placed on leave without pay pending an investigation that ended Friday with the deputy being terminated and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
Alfred, a staff sergeant, joined the Sheriff's Office in March 2009.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said Friday that the Deputy Chief of Corrections Paul Hall brought the surveillance video to Webre's attention on Tuesday.
"When I looked at it, there was no doubt in my mind it was excessive force," Webre said.
Deputies were conducting a shakedown at the jail, searching for tobacco in possession of the inmates on Tuesday, he said.
The inmate, who was struck, a jail trusty, began a verbal altercation with the deputy, Livingston Alfred, who was going to search him and his area. Alfred grabbed the T-shirt of the trusty, who was sitting on a bench, to walk him to another area.
"When the guy doesn't get up fast enough, Livingston began slapping him to the face" and it turned into a brawl, Webre said.
Other people in the room had to intervene in the fight.
"You can't just dilly dally on that kind of thing," Webre said of the subsequent investigation and termination of Alfred.
"This is not the way we do things," he said of the deputy striking the inmate.
"It was egregious and it was unprovoked. You address it, you address it quickly and you be transparent about it."
After expressing disagreement with their supervisors over jail policies, during the investigation, Jail Warden David Dykes, who had joined the Sheriff's Office in September 2006 and had been promoted to the rank of major in March this year, resigned on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Jeffery Rogillio, who had served as lieutenant of jail secuity, also resigned. He had joined the Sheriff's Office In May 2012.
Webre said the two men were not asked to resign.
After prison incidents such as Tuesday's, "after-action reviews" are done to see "how could we have done things better," Webre said.
"There were some disagreements and Warden David Dykes said, 'It might be best that I resign,'" Sheriff Webre said.
Rogillio resigned after Dykes did, the sheriff said.
"That doesn't mean they can't come back later, when cooler heads prevail," Webre said. "The door could begin opening to their returning."