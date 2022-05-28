Two years into a record-shattering surge of violent crime, Baton Rouge is on pace to have its second-deadliest year ever, Advocate data show.
To explain some of that violence, the mayor and police department have recently argued that bail for certain offenders is too low, making it easy for them to hit the streets and commit crimes again soon after they're booked into jail.
“Over the years, we’ve found ourselves arresting the same people over, and over, and over again. And to be honest, the bond amount is not significant,” Deputy Baton Rouge Police Chief Troy Lawrence Sr. told the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday. “We have to do something with the bond process. It’s not enough for the citizens of Baton Rouge, and we keep letting these violent offenders back on the street because of that.”
But that idea could clash with efforts to reform Baton Rouge's bail system, which has often held people before trial longer than most other parishes. In February, a class-action lawsuit claimed the system was unfairly hurting people with low incomes — and it ended in a settlement required judges to consider a detainee's financial situation when setting bond.
"Many of these people are incarcerated simply because they cannot afford to pay unaffordable cash bond," said Katie Poor, a supervising attorney for The Bail Project, a bail reform advocacy group. "Instead of locking up more Louisianans before they have had their day in court, East Baton Rouge Parish leaders should focus on common-sense investments in community-based social services that address the root causes of crime by connecting individuals to supportive services such as housing assistance, job training, and substance use treatment."
District Attorney Hillar Moore III said setting bond can be a difficult line to walk.
"Our court systems have a difficult task in balancing the need for swift and certain outcomes with the responsibility to ensure the constitutional rights of an accused," Moore said.
"There must be accountability"
While officials say overall crime has dipped, the parish has seen a surge in homicides that began in 2020 and shows few signs of slowing.
Lawrence wasn’t alone among city-parish officials in arguing that bail amounts in some cases are contributing to the violent crime. His words echoed an argument from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome delivered in an Advocate opinion column she penned earlier this month.
“I am troubled when I read news reports of reckless street racers who are able to bond out of jail just a few hours after being arrested for injuring a law enforcement officer and another for killing a woman in a crash after a police pursuit,” the mayor wrote. “There have been more children injured or killed in shootings where the trigger-pullers don’t care who gets in their way. There are too many people out on bond who have committed some of the most violent crimes.”
Broome’s comments referred to a series of violent traffic incidents in the city-parish recently, including a “drag race” incident that caused injuries to an East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy.
“The mayor does not have the authority to set bond,” she continued. “That responsibility rests solely with the judges. While I more than understand how difficult their role is, I must implore them to take a harder look at their bond decisions. There must be accountability for those who cause chaos and lawlessness.”
Phone calls to offices of several 19th Judicial District Court criminal judges were not immediately returned.
Moore, the DA, said the problem is complicated by a backlog in the court system caused by COVID, staffing shortages and increasingly complex cases. Recent efforts to hire more people and move cases through the courts more efficiently could help "ensure a fair and efficient justice system."
Why bail has been under scrutiny
Advocates and some officials have long assailed cash bail for its disproportionate impact on low-income people of color — disparities detailed by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in a recent report.
Filed in December 2020, the lawsuit that yielded the recent settlement argued that hundred poor people languish in pretrial detention in Baton Rouge because they cannot afford their bail.
Other states and cities have implemented bail reforms, too. A sweeping New York State law eliminated cash bail for a long list of offenses, for example, while the San Francisco district attorney ordered prosecutors not to request cash bail if defendants aren’t deemed risks to public safety.
But some officials, like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, have sought to roll back reforms as violent crime has mounted.
Meanwhile, experts say data on correlations between violent crime and bail reform is limited. Many reforms have yet to take effect — and existing studies show conflicting results.
Researchers working in Chicago, for example, found that bail reforms enacted there in 2017 did correlate with crime. Studies of four reform efforts by the progressive Prison Policy Institute, however, found that bail reform "doesn't harm public safety," the group said.
As he spoke to the council, Lawrence offered an example of a case where he believes bail was too low: Two weeks ago, a Baton Rouge resident lost their life in a hit-and-run car accident, he said. Lawrence said the driver’s bond was set at $67,000.
“You pay 12% of that, and you’re out of jail,” he told the metro council. “That’s telling me that someone’s life is worth $7,000.”