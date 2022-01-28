A juvenile facility escapee managed to smuggle a gun into his cell at the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville, officials learned, prompting Louisiana State Police to open an investigation into the incident.

According to state troopers, the gun was found on one of two teen offenders who escaped the facility Jan. 19. The 16-year-old in question was taken back into custody Jan. 20 after troopers found him inside a stolen vehicle on U.S. 61 near Thomas Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

State Police said the day the teen was caught, he was taken to a medical facility for injuries sustained when a gun the two boys stole was accidentally fired after their escape. He was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

The other teen, identified as three-time escapee Damarion Simmons, also 16, was discovered in Pointe Coupee Parish by local law enforcement several days later.

Simmons has a demonstrated history of breaking out of detention centers alongside other teens.

Before the duo's Jan. 19 escape, Simmons broke out of the Acadiana Center for Youth with another person on Dec. 11 and the Bridge City Juvenile Detention Center with three others on Nov. 21.

Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff René Thibodeaux previously estimated he broke into up to 30 cars before he was arrested in New Roads Jan. 8.

Beth Touchet-Morgan, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, said OJJ is conducting a separate investigation into the Jan. 19 jailbreak, noting a preliminary report found that human error played a role.

Police said the investigation aims to find out how the weapon was brought into the St. Martinville facility.

The probe will be headed by investigators with Louisiana State Police, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.

"Upon discovery of the contraband, OJJ reached out to local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation," said OJJ Deputy Secretary William Sommers. "We are fully cooperating in this investigation to assure the safety of the youth in our care, our staff and the general public."