Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Billy Allen, 53, 263 Gatebriar St., Baton Rouge, sixth-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and reckless operation.
- Catherine McMahan, 23, 12233 Astolat Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light and reckless operation.
- Taylor Pearson, 29, 10795 Mead Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, expired motor vehicle inspection, hit and run, and following too close.
- Steven Warren, 38, 1536 Eagle Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, insurance required and careless driving.